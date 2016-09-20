63rd annual Halloween Parade will be held Oct. 17

Press And Journal File Photo -- Youngsters take part in last year’s Halloween Parade in downtown Middletown.

The Kiwanis Club of Middletown’s 63nd annual Halloween Parade for 2016 will be held on Monday, Oct. 17, with the rain date of Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The parade will start forming at 6:15 p.m. The bands and performing groups will assemble at Fink Elementary School. All fire and emergency equipment needs to enter Hoffer Park from Mill Street, where they will line up. Floats will line up on both sides of Mill Street from the Grubb Street Bridge to Hoffer Park.

Walking participants will form into categories between East Emaus and Mill streets on both sides of Race Street. Radio stations will line up between East Emaus and Mill Streets on the Hoffer Park side of Race Street as space allows. There will be no vehicle parking allowed in Hoffer Park. Race Street at Emaus, going south, will be closed to traffic at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the parade route will proceed north on Race Street, left onto Water Street heading west, then left onto Pine Street heading south. The parade will officially begin at the intersection of Race and Conewago streets, where the bands and performing groups will be forming into the parade.

The parade will disperse at Brown Street. The judges’ stand will be set up on the lower end of Pine Street behind the M&T Drive-Thru.

Registration information and forms are available only online at www.kiwanisclubofmiddletown.com. Registration will close at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Advance registration is required to be part of the parade; however, prizes are awarded only to those who are allowed to use the Competition Registration Form. There is a sheet of Safety Concerns and Policies participants must sign electronically and send back with the registration to receive a parade permit number.

Kiwanis has contracted one “Exclusive Merchandise Vendor” to sell merchandise and novelties from a limited number of carts. Vendor carts will have special large signs provided by Kiwanis permitting them to sell and visibly displayed on the carts. The public is asked to not purchase from those not having official Kiwanis signs.

Food concession permits are only available for borough nonprofit groups at no charge when requested at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Questions may be emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .